Hawaii reports 4,473 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 4,473 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Friday, Jan. 21.

There are 3,123 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 507 on the Big Island, 262 on Kauai, 33 on Lanai, 461 on Maui, 17 on Molokai and 70 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 195,151.

The state death toll rose to 1,137.

The state stands at 75.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: