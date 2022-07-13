HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,464 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,969 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 519 on the Big Island, 215 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 484 on Maui, 23 on Molokai, and 251 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 317,540.

The state death toll rose to 1,535.

The state stands at 76.7% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 558 and the average test positivity rate is 13.8%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: