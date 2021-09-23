Hawaii reports 445 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 445 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Thursday, Sept. 23.

There are 267 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 81 on the Big Island, 30 on Kauai, 52 on Maui, seven on Molokai and eight diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 76,966.

The state death toll rises to738.

The state stands at 67.0% of vaccinated residents.

