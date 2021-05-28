Hawaii reports 44 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 44 COVID-19 cases for Friday, May 28.

There are 25 confirmed coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, six on Maui, one on Molokai and six cases in out of state residents. One probable case was removed from Oahu’s case count, there is one probable case on Maui and one probable case in an out of state resident.

That brings state total to 36,076.

The state death toll remains 498.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases:

Hawaii County: 2,811 (5)

Honolulu: 26,302 (25)

Kauai: 315

Maui: 3,633 (6)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,184 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,323

Deaths: 498

Cases in the past 14 days: 866