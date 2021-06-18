Hawaii reports 44 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 44 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, June 18.
There are 16 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, one on Kauai and three diagnosed out of state.
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
That brings the state total to 37,214.
The state death toll rises to 510.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
Confirmed Cases
- Hawaii County: 3,094 (9)
- Honolulu: 26,803 (16)
- Kauai: 340 (1)
- Maui: 3,813 (15)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,258 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,411
- Deaths: 510
- Cases in the past 14 days: 660
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 68
- Honolulu: 769
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 4
- Maui: 818
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 53