Hawaii reports 44 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health report 44 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, June 18.

There are 16 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, one on Kauai and three diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings the state total to 37,214.

The state death toll rises to 510.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases

Hawaii County: 3,094 (9)

Honolulu: 26,803 (16)

Kauai: 340 (1)

Maui: 3,813 (15)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,258 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,411

Deaths: 510

Cases in the past 14 days: 660

Probable Cases