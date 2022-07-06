HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,381 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,832 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 516 on the Big Island, 205 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 540 on Maui, 8 on Molokai, and 279 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 313,076.

The state death toll rose to 1,524.

The state stands at 76.6% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 651 and the average test positivity rate is 15.1%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: