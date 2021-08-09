Hawaii reports 437 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 437 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Monday, Aug. 9.
There are 293 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 67 on the Big Island, 16 on Kauai, 52 on Maui, four on Molokai and five diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 46,940.
The state death toll stands at 543.
The state stands at 60.6% of vaccinated residents.
Hawaii County: 4,880 (67)
Honolulu: 33,701 (293)
Kauai: 650 (16)
Maui: 5,599 (52)
Lanai: 117
Molokai: 94 (4)
Pending/Unknown: 0
HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,899 (5)
Required Hospitalization: 2,848
Deaths: 543
Cases in the past 14 days: 5,782
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 129
- Honolulu: 909
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 7
- Maui: 1,020
- Molokai: 28
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 73