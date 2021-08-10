Hawaii reports 436 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 436 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

There are 292 COVID-19 cases on Oahu, 76 on the Big Island, 15 on Kauai, 33 on Maui, three on Molokai and 17 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 46,376.

The state death toll stands at 543.

The state stands at 60.8% of vaccinated residents.

Hawaii County: 4,956 (76)
Honolulu: 33,993 (292)
Kauai: 665 (15)
Maui: 5,632 (33)
Lanai: 117
Molokai: 97 (3)
Pending/Unknown: 0
HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,916(17)
Required Hospitalization: 2,851
Deaths: 543
Cases in the past 14 days: 6,045

Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 137
  • Honolulu: 916
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 7
  • Maui: 1,022
  • Molokai: 28
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 74

