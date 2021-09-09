Hawaii reports 429 COVID cases, seven new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 429 new coronavirus cases, and seven new deaths on Thursday, Sept. 9.

There are 273 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 52 on the Big Island, 33 on Kauai, 63 on Maui, and 8 residents diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 69,573.

The state death toll rises at 633.

Oahu

1 Female, 30-30 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Male, 50-59 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 Male, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 Male, 80+ yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

DOH reported 60 deaths over the past two weeks.

The state stands at 64.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: