HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,249 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,855 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 565 on the Big Island, 233 on Kauai, 25 on Lanai, 468 on Maui, nine on Molokai, and 94 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 252,654.

The state death toll rose to 1,428.

The state stands at 77.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: