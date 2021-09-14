Hawaii reports 423 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 423 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

There are 338 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 41 on the Big Island, 14 on Kauai, 23 on Maui, five on Molokai, and two diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 72,775.

The state death toll remains at 660.

Hawaii stands at 65.6% of vaccinated residents.

