Hawaii reports 4,204 COVID cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 4,204 new coronavirus cases, and one new death on Saturday, Jan. 8.



There are 2,974 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 408 on the Big island, 185 on Kauai, 5 on Lanai, 564 on Maui, 12 on Molokai and 56 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 138,646.



The state death toll rises to 1,102.



The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: