Hawaii reports 42 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 42 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, June 23.

There are 24 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 11 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, two on Maui and four Hawaii residents that were diagnosed out-of-state.

That brings the state total to 37,429.

The state stands at 57% vaccinated residents.

The state death toll remains 513.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,155 (11)

Honolulu: 26,912 (24)

Kauai: 346 (1)

Maui: 3,835 (2)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,272 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,426

Deaths: 513

Cases in the past 14 days: 620

Probable Cases