Hawaii reports 408 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 408 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Saturday, Sept. 25.

There are 275 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 66 on the Big Island, 19 on Kauai, 32 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 14 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 77,777.

The state death toll stands at 747.

The state stands at 67.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: