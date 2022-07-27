HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,075 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,719 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 542 on the Big Island, 176 on Kauai, five on Lanai, 527 on Maui, 11 on Molokai, and 95 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 325,944.

The state death toll rose to 1,571.

The state stands at 77% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: