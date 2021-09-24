Hawaii reports 403 COVID cases, 9 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 403 new coronavirus cases, and 9 new deaths on Friday, Sept. 24.

There are 248 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 68 on the Big Island, 27 on Kauai, 45 on Maui, three on Molokai and 12 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 77,369.

The state death toll rises to 747.

The state stands at 67.2% of vaccinated residents.

