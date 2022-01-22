Hawaii reports 3,955 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3,955 new coronavirus cases, and five new deaths on Saturday, Jan. 22.

There are 2,548 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 484 on the Big Island, 289 on Kauai, 19 on Lanai, 539 on Maui, 21 on Molokai, and 55 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 199,106.



The state death toll rises to 1,142.



The state stands at 75.5% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: