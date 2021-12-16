Hawaii reports 395 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 395 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, Dec.16.

There are 295 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 55 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 26 on Maui, one on Molokai and 11 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 90,270.

The state death toll rose to 1,065.

The state stands at 73.3% of vaccinated residents.

