Hawaii reports 39 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 39 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, July 6.

There are 28 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai, three on Maui, and five diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,082.

The state death toll stands at 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,295 (2)

Honolulu: 28,079 (28)

Kauai: 394 (1)

Maui: 4,717 (3)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,402 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,491

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 615

Probable Cases