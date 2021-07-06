Hawaii reports 39 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 39 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, July 6.
There are 28 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, one on Kauai, three on Maui, and five diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 38,082.
The state death toll stands at 518.
The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,295 (2)
- Honolulu: 28,079 (28)
- Kauai: 394 (1)
- Maui: 4,717 (3)
- Lanai: 115
- Molokai: 80
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,402 (5)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,491
- Deaths: 518
- Cases in the past 14 days: 615
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 73
- Honolulu: 795
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 4
- Maui: 821
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 58