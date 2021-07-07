Hawaii reports 39 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 39 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, July 7.

There are 24 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, one on Maui and five diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 38,121.

The state death toll stands at 518.

The state stands at 58.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,304 (9)

Honolulu: 28,103 (24)

Kauai: 394

Maui: 4,718 (1)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 80

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,407 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,502

Deaths: 518

Cases in the past 14 days: 607

Probable Cases