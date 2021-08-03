Hawaii reports 389 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced 389 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Tuesday, August 3.

There are 268 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 64 on the Big Island, 31 on Maui, 6 on Kauai and 20 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 43,616.

The state death toll stands at 538.

The state stands at 60.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,290 (64)

Honolulu: 31,487 (268)

Kauai: 574 (6)

Maui: 5,266 (31)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,801 (20)

Required Hospitalization: 2,756

Deaths: 538

Cases in the past 14 days: 3,802

Probable Cases