Hawaii reports 389 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced 389 COVID-19 cases and one new death for Tuesday, August 3.
There are 268 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 64 on the Big Island, 31 on Maui, 6 on Kauai and 20 residents diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 43,616.
The state death toll stands at 538.
The state stands at 60.3% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 4,290 (64)
- Honolulu: 31,487 (268)
- Kauai: 574 (6)
- Maui: 5,266 (31)
- Lanai: 117
- Molokai: 81
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,801 (20)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,756
- Deaths: 538
- Cases in the past 14 days: 3,802
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 95
- Honolulu: 873
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 6
- Maui: 947
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 68