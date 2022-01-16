Hawaii reports 3,878 COVID cases, 3 new deaths



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3,878 new coronavirus cases, and 3 new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 16.



There are 2,285 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 585 on the Big Island, 230 on Kauai, 28 on Lanai, 700 on Maui, 28 on Molokai, and 22 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 169,886.

The state death toll rises to 1,126.

The state stands at 75.1% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: