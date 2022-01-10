Hawaii reports 3875 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3875 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Jan. 10.

There are 2,761 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 348 on the Big Island, 134 on Kauai, nine on Lanai, 564 on Maui, 11 on Molokai, and 48 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 147,099.

The state death toll remains at 1,105.

The state stands at 74.8% of vaccinated residents.

