Hawaii reports 375 COVID cases, 8 new deaths



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 375 new coronavirus cases, and 8 new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 19.

There are 220 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 58 on the Big Island, 25 on Kauai, 48 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 23 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 234,015.

The state death toll rises to 1,300.



The state stands at 75.7% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: