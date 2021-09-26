Hawaii reports 372 COVID cases, 10 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 372 new coronavirus cases, and 10 new deaths on Sunday, Sept. 26.

There are 240 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 54 on the Big Island, 32 on Kauai, 40 on Maui, one on Molokai, and five diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 78,149.

The state death toll rises to 757.

The state stands at 67.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: