Hawaii reports 37 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 37 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, June 15.

There are 20 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, two on Maui, three on Kauai and four diagnosed out of state. Three probable cases were removed from Maui’s case count.

That brings the state total to 37,104.

The state death toll remains at 506.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases

Hawaii County: 3,084 (8)

Honolulu: 26,744 (20)

Kauai: 334 (3)

Maui: 3,796 (2)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,250 (4)

Required Hospitalization: 2,390

Deaths: 506

Cases in the past 14 days: 689

Probable Cases