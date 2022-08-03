HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 462 on Maui, 12 on Molokai, and 96 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 329,633.

The state death toll rose to 1,592.

The state stands at 77.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: