Hawaii reports 365 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced 365 COVID-19 cases for Monday, August 2.

There are 222 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 76 on the Big Island, 44 on Maui, 14 on Kauai, and 9 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 43,227.

The state death toll stands at 537.

The state stands at 60.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,226 (76)

Honolulu: 31,219 (222)

Kauai: 568 (14)

Maui: 5,235 (44)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,781 (9)

Required Hospitalization: 2,714

Deaths: 537

Cases in the past 14 days: 3,535

Probable Cases