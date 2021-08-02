Hawaii reports 365 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced 365 COVID-19 cases for Monday, August 2.
There are 222 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 76 on the Big Island, 44 on Maui, 14 on Kauai, and 9 residents diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 43,227.
The state death toll stands at 537.
The state stands at 60.3% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 4,226 (76)
- Honolulu: 31,219 (222)
- Kauai: 568 (14)
- Maui: 5,235 (44)
- Lanai: 117
- Molokai: 81
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,781 (9)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,714
- Deaths: 537
- Cases in the past 14 days: 3,535
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 96 (2)
- Honolulu: 871 (3)
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 6 (3)
- Maui: 950 (3)
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 66 (-1)