Hawaii reports 365 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health announced 365 COVID-19 cases for Monday, August 2.

There are 222 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 76 on the Big Island, 44 on Maui, 14 on Kauai, and 9 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 43,227.

The state death toll stands at 537.

The state stands at 60.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 4,226 (76)
  • Honolulu: 31,219 (222)
  • Kauai: 568 (14)
  • Maui: 5,235 (44)
  • Lanai: 117
  • Molokai: 81
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,781 (9)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,714
  • Deaths: 537
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 3,535

Probable Cases

  • Hawaii County: 96 (2)
  • Honolulu: 871 (3)
  • Lanai: 3
  • Kauai: 6 (3)
  • Maui: 950 (3)
  • Molokai: 24
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 66 (-1)

