Hawaii reports 36 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 36 COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, June 8.
There are 15 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, 13 on Maui, one on Kauai and five diagnosed out of state.
Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.
That brings state total to 36,685.
The state death toll remains 505.
- Hawaii County: 2,980
- Honolulu: 26,587
- Kauai: 322
- Maui: 3,720
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,214
- Required Hospitalization: 2,369
- Deaths: 505
- Cases in the past 14 days: 711
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 65
- Honolulu: 751
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 800
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 49