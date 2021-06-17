Hawaii reports 36 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 36 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday, June 17.

There are 22 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, three on Maui, four on Kauai and five diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,170.

The state death toll remains at 507.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Confirmed Cases

Hawaii County: 3,088 (2)

Honolulu: 26,789 (22)

Kauai: 339 (4)

Maui: 3,800 (3)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 55

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,255 (5)

Required Hospitalization: 2,405

Deaths: 507

Cases in the past 14 days: 694

Probable Cases