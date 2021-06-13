Hawaii reports 36 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 36 coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, June 13.

There are 16 coronavirus cases on Oahu, two on the Big Island, 12 on Maui, and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,011.

The state death toll remains at 506.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,138 (2)

Honolulu: 27,469 (16)

Kauai: 328

Maui: 4,594 (12)

Lanai: 115

Molokai: 79

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,288 (6)

Required Hospitalization: 2,381

Deaths: 506

Cases in the past 14 days: 695

Probable Cases