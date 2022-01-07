Hawaii reports 3586 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3586 new coronavirus cases, and three new deaths on Friday, Jan. 7.

There are 2387 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 286 on the Big Island, 237 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 579 on Maui, 20 on Molokai, and 66 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 134,442.

The state death rose to 1,101.

The state stands at 74.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: