Hawaii reports 3484 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 3484 coronavirus cases for Thursday, Dec. 30.

There are 2680 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 242 on the Big Island, 147 on Kauai, 334 on Maui, 21 on Molokai, one on Lanai and 59 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 109,642.

The state death toll stands at 1,085.

The state stands at 74.1% of vaccinated residents.

