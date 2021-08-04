Hawaii reports 346 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 346 COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, August 4.

There are 223 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 63 on the Big Island, 29 on Maui, five on Kauai and 26 residents diagnosed out of state.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

That brings the state total to 43,962.

The state death toll stands at 538.

The state stands at 60.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 4,353 (63)

Honolulu: 31,710 (223)

Kauai: 579 (5)

Maui: 5,295 (29)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,827 (26)

Required Hospitalization: 2,782

Deaths: 538

Cases in the past 14 days: 3,988

Probable Cases