HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 345 new coronavirus cases, and nine new deaths on Saturday, Feb. 26.

There are 229 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 44 on the Big Island, 18 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 34 on Maui, and 19 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 235,780.



The state death toll rises to 1,330.



The state stands at 76.4% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: