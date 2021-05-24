Hawaii reports 34 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 34 COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 24.

There are 26 coronavirus cases on Oahu, five on the Big Island, eight on Maui and one diagnosed out of state. Three cases were removed from Oahu’s case count, one case was removed from Maui’s case count and one was removed from out-of-state case counts.

That brings state total to 35,901.

The state death toll remains 496.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,790 (5)

Honolulu: 26,192 (26)

Kauai: 314

Maui: 3,612 (8)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 52

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,169 (1)

Required Hospitalization: 2,285 (1)

Deaths: 496

Cases in the past 14 days: 978