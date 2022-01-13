Hawaii reports 3,392 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaii reports 3,392 coronavirus cases and four deaths for Thursday, Jan. 13.

There are 2,443 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 162 on the Big Island, 201 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 522 on Maui, 16 on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 156,932

The state death toll is now 1,114.

The state stands at 75.1% of vaccinated residents.

