HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,370 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,107 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 491 on the Big Island, 191 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 390 on Maui, six on Molokai, and 178 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 248,405.

The state death toll rose to 1,418.

The state stands at 77.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: