Hawaii reports 330 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 330 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 20.

There are 195 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 46 on the Big Island, 42 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 25 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 20 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 234,345.


The state death toll rises to 1,304.

The state stands at 75.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

