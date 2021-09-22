Hawaii reports 330 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 330 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

There are 216 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 38 on the Big Island, 29 on Kauai, 43 on Maui, two on Molokai and two diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 76,521.

The state death toll rises to 726.

The state stands at 66.8% of vaccinated residents.

