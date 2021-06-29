Hawaii reports 33 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, June 29.

There are 19 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, eight on Maui and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 37,702.

The state death toll remains 516.

The state stands at 57.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,187 (3)

Honolulu: 27,063 (19)

Kauai: 358

Maui: 3,873 (8)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 56

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,304 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,465

Deaths: 516

Cases in the past 14 days: 551

Probable Cases