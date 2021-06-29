Hawaii reports 33 new coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, June 29.
There are 19 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, eight on Maui and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.
That brings the state total to 37,702.
The state death toll remains 516.
The state stands at 57.6% of vaccinated residents.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 3,187 (3)
- Honolulu: 27,063 (19)
- Kauai: 358
- Maui: 3,873 (8)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 56
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,304 (3)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,465
- Deaths: 516
- Cases in the past 14 days: 551
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 69
- Honolulu: 777
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 819
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 54