Hawaii reports 33 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 33 COVID-19 cases for Monday, June 7.
There are 18 coronavirus cases on Oahu, three on the Big Island, 12 on Maui, and one diagnosed out of state. One case was removed from Kauai, totaling 33 new confirmed cases. Probable cases are listed below.
Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.
That brings state total to 36,649.
The state death toll remains 505.
- Hawaii County: 2,978 (3)
- Honolulu: 26,573 (18)
- Kauai: 321 (-1)
- Maui: 3,709 (12)
- Lanai: 112
- Molokai: 55
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,209 (1)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,360
- Deaths: 505
- Cases in the past 14 days: 701
Probable Cases
- Hawaii County: 65
- Honolulu: 750 (-1)
- Lanai: 3
- Kauai: 3
- Maui: 798
- Molokai: 24
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 49 (1)