Hawaii reports 3,290 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 3,290 coronavirus cases for Dec. 31 and five deaths.

There are 2,514 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 256 on the Big Island, 127 on Kauai, 317 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, two on Lanai and 64 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 112,932.

The state death toll stands at 1,090.

The state stands at 74.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH's website: