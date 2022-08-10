HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,189 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 2,262 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 369 on the Big Island, 162 on Kauai, 342 on Maui, six on Molokai, and 48 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 332,822.

The state death toll rose to 1,606.

The state stands at 77.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: