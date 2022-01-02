Hawaii reports 3,178 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3,178 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 2.

There are 2,495 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 238 on the Big Island, 129 on Kauai, 14 on Lanai, 225 on Maui, 16 on Molokai, and 61 diagnosed out of state.



That brings the state total to 118,820.

The state death toll stands at 1,094.



The state stands at 74.2% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

