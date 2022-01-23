Hawaii reports 3,167 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3,167 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Jan. 23.

There are 2,078 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 371 on the Big Island, 168 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 493 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, and 36 diagnosed of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

That brings the state total to 202,273.

The state death toll rises to 1,146.



The state stands at 75.5% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: