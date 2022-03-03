HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 314 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Thursday, March 3.

There are 198 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 24 on the Big Island, 23 on Kauai, two on Lanai, 42 on Maui, three on Molokai and 22 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 236,749.



The state death toll rose to 1,344.

The state stands at 76.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: