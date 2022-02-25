HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 311 new coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths on Friday, Feb. 25.

There are 195 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 41 on the Big Island, 20 on Kauai, 38 on Maui and 17 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 235,435.

The state death toll rose to 1,321.

The state stands at 76.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: