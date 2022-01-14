Hawaii reports 3099 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Hawaii reports 3099 coronavirus cases and three deaths for Friday, Jan. 14.

There are 2,564 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 97 on the Big Island, 31 on Kauai, 322 on Maui, 14 on Molokai and 71 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 160,031.

The state death toll is now 1,117.

The state stands at 75.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

