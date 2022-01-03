Hawaii reports 3044 COVID cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 3044 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Monday, Jan. 3.

There are 2,166 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 359 on the Big Island, 124 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 273 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 114 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 121,864.

The state death toll stands at 1,094.

The state stands at 74.4% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: